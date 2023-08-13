Arsenal begin English Premier League campaign with win

Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 12, 2023. (AFP)

Arsenal began the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign with a win as the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Saturday.

Last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal bagged three points at London's Emirates Stadium.

Gunners' English forward Eddie Nketiah scored the opener in the 26th minute.

Six minutes later Bukayo Saka, Arsenal's English star, curled the ball to the top corner of the Nottingham Forest goal to double the gap.

In the 82nd minute, Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Nottingham Forest but Arsenal won the match at their home.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1 in another league match at St. James' Park, Newcastle in which Swedish forward Alexander Isak scored twice.

On Sunday, Premier League will see a big match between Chelsea and Liverpool at London's Stamford Bridge.