Messi scores two more as Miami march past Orlando

Lionel Messi made it five goals in three appearances for Inter Miami as he scored twice in a 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round-of-32 on Wednesday.

Messi scored twice from close range to maintain his 100 percent winning record with Miami, who were winless in 11 league games before his arrival.

Messi will now head on the road with Miami for the first time with Sunday's match with FC Dallas in Texas offering a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament for top flight teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

Wednesday's Florida derby was not a game which will be featured in the Messi highlight videos but despite being frustrated by tight-marking for most of the game, the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner emerged the decisive figure once again.

A thunderstorm led to a 95-minute delay to the kick-off but when the game began, Miami picked up where they left off in their 4-0 win over Atlanta United last week - attacking with intent.

Robert Taylor, the Finnish winger, cut in from the left and chipped a perfect ball into the path of the on-running Messi who brought the ball down with his chest and volleyed home from six yards out.

But Orlando responded strongly and they drew level ten minutes later when a low shot from Ivan Angulo was pushed out by Miami keeper Drake Callender and Uruguayan Cesar Araujo pounced on the edge of the box to drive a low shot into the corner.







