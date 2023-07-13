WIMBLEDON TO SEE VONDROUSOVA VS. JABEUR FINAL IN WOMENS SINGLES

Wimbledon to see Vondrousova vs. Jabeur final in women's singles

Tunisian sixth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday beat world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus to face Czech player Marketa Vondrousova in Saturday's Wimbledon women's singles final.

Jabeur, 28, came back against Sabalenka, winning the semifinal match with the sets of 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3 at London's Centre Court to reserve her place at the 2023 women's final.

The Tunisian athlete previously played final in the 2022 Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina last year.

Earlier Thursday unseeded Vondrousova qualified for the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles final after beating Ukrainian wild card Elina Svitolina in straight sets; 6-3, 6-3.

The third Grand Slam of the year will conclude with the men's singles final on Sunday.