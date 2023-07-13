UN: No green light from Syria to extend aid delivery beyond Aug. 13 at 2 crossings

The UN said Thursday that the Syrian government has yet to give a green light to keep the Bab Al-Salam and al-Raee crossings open for aid delivery.

The two crossings were opened following earthquakes in February and have been extended through Aug. 13.

Initially, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allowed the use of the two crossings for an initial period of three months.

Asked by Anadolu if the UN is in contact with the Syrian government to maintain those crossings open following the closure of Bab al-Hawa border crossing, Dujarric replied: "We are in regular contact with Syrian authorities in Damascus".

"But I have nothing to share with you in terms of do we have a green light for further down the line. As long as they remain open, we continue to use them," he added.

The UN had to end its aid operations through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing after the UN Security Council failed to adopt two rival resolutions to extend cross-border aid delivery from Türkiye into northern Syria.

Western countries were seeking a nine-month extension, but Russia insisted on only a six-month extension.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has not given up on his efforts, we continue to have discussions and very much hope that we will have a positive outcome," Dujarric added.

The long-running aid operation, which has been in place since 2014 and allowed the delivery of aid to 4 million people in Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, expired on Monday.