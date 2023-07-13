Kiev city council bans Russian-language 'cultural products'

The Kiev city council has banned the public use of Russian-language "cultural products" like books, music, films and theatrical works.



Russian is the language of the "aggressor state" and has no place in Kiev, a statement from the city council quoted member Vadym Vasylchuk as saying.



"Once and for all, Russian-language cultural products must be restricted on the territory of the capital of Ukraine," Vasylchuk said.



The decision was approved by 71 of the council's 120 deputies.



Also affected are historical works of high artistic value, such as those by Mikhail Bulgakov, one of the most famous Russian-language writers from Kiev.



The penalties for violations were not disclosed.



There has been increased efforts to promote the Ukrainian language since the country's 2014 pro-Western revolution.



The Ukrainian constitution so far continues to guarantee the use of Russian as one of the country's minority languages. But after the all-out Russian attack on Ukraine more than 16 months ago, the pressure on all things Russian has intensified.



