Turkish intelligence says terrorist ‘neutralized’ in Iraq was PKK’s special forces chief

Turkish intelligence sources said Thursday that a terrorist recently "neutralized" in northern Iraq was the PKK's special forces chief.

The terrorist was identified as Edip Temiz, also known by his code name Cesur Azad, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has been monitoring high-ranking members of the PKK and recently conducted an operation in northern Iraq.

The sources added that Temiz provided training to units involved in weapons and ammunition development in all areas of Iraq and was responsible for the production of new weapons and tactical devices for the PKK.

The security sources also determined that Temiz, who had been active within the organization for around 20 years, held a high-ranking position within the PKK's so-called military council.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.