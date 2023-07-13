Putin hints at suspending grain deal

Russia may suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and return when the part of the deal concerning its interest is implemented, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

There is some time to think about what to do next, Putin told Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The president noted that so far nothing was implemented from the Russian part of the deal, calling the situation a "one-way game."

The Russian leader also added that the UN is sincerely trying to get Western countries to start fulfilling the terms of the grain deal.

As for Ukraine's membership in NATO, Putin said it poses threats to Russia's security.

"Strictly speaking, the reason for the special military operation, one of the reasons is the threat of Ukraine's accession to NATO. I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself. And in general, it will make the world much more vulnerable and lead to additional tension in the international arena," Putin said.

"Therefore, I don't see anything good in this," he added.

He also said that deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine "will only make the situation worse."