GERMANYS FELIX NMECHA SIGNS FOR DORTMUND FROM WOLFSBURG

Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha has signed for Borussia Dortmund from rivals Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Monday.



He has penned a deal until 2028.



"Borussia Dortmund is a wonderful club that I have followed since my childhood. I'm delighted that I am a part of it now and that I can help the team achieve its objectives in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League," he said in a club statement.



"I hope the fans will give me the chance to get to know me."



Sky TV and the Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung had reported the previous day that the two clubs had agreed on a transfer fee of around €30 million ($32.7 million) for the 22-year-old.



Nmecha had a contract in Wolfsburg until 2025. His brother, Lukas, still plays there as a striker.



In Dortmund, Felix set to take the place of England player Jude Bellingham, who has left for Real Madrid for €103 million.



"Felix Nmecha is a fast, technically adept and physically strong player who will enhance our midfield both offensively and defensively with his profile," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.



"He had a sterling education at Manchester City and played his way into the limelight at Wolfsburg last season."



Nmecha played a decent season for Wolfsburg and earned his first Germany cap in March.



However, he is controversial among some Dortmund fans after sharing historical posts on social media which were deemed to be homophobic, directed against the LGBTQI+ community, and not compatible with Dortmund's values.



Nmecha had recently said on Instagram that "I genuinely love ALL people and don't discriminate against anyone."



