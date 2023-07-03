Erdoğan: We are committed to helping quake victims to rebuild their lives

Delivering a speech after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed various topics and emphasized the government's commitment to supporting earthquake survivors. Some of the key highlights from his speech are as follows:

"The government ensured that earthquake victims were not neglected during the holiday period. Efforts were made to make them feel supported and not alone in their situation.

The goal is to construct 310,000 earthquake-resistant houses for those affected by the disaster. The delivery of these new residences is set to begin in November and September.





Support for earthquake survivors remains ongoing, and the government is committed to helping them rebuild their lives.

The aim is to ensure that citizens whose homes were destroyed in the earthquake can return to their residences and celebrate the upcoming holidays in the comfort of their own homes.

Together, with the help of Allah, they will overcome the challenges posed by the earthquake, which is referred to as the "disaster of the century."

The government's primary agenda is to prioritize and address the needs of areas affected by the earthquake.

The construction of the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge has significantly reduced the time required to cross the Bosphorus to only 6 minutes, improving transportation efficiency.

Istanbul Airport has been recognized as Europe's busiest airport, handling an average of 1517 daily flights and accommodating around 238,000 passengers.

The government reassures that support will be provided to all citizens in the earthquake zone, regardless of their political affiliations or preferences."





