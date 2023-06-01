Record winners Sevilla claim seventh Europa League title

Record winners Sevilla have claimed a seventh Europa League title with a 4-1 win on penalties against Roma, after a 1-1 extra-time deadlock.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou saved spot kicks from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while Sevilla were flawless in their execution, scoring their first four. The game had finished 1-1 after extra time.

Paulo Dybala gave the Italians the lead from a counter-attack in the 35th minute but Sevilla then took control of the game and found the equaliser thanks to an own-goal by Mancini in the 55th minute.

The win means Sevilla will compete in next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the LaLiga.