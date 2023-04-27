Formula 1 fever to hit Azerbaijan after month-long break

Formula 1 will return to action after a four-week break as the streets of the capital Baku this weekend will host the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 4 of the season, will take place over 51 laps on the 6.003-kilometer (3.7-mile) Baku City Circuit on Sunday.

On Saturday there will be a sprint, a qualifying session for Sunday's race.

The Azerbaijan GP was first held in the 2017 season.

The previous round, on April 2 in Australia, was won by Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver's maiden win in Melbourne.

Reigning champion Verstappen is leading the 2023 Driver Standings with 69 points. Verstappen has a 15-point advantage over his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is third with 45 points.

In the constructors' standings, leaders Red Bull bagged 123 points for a 58-point lead over Aston Martin. Mercedes are in the number three spot with 56 points before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

This season Verstappen won the Bahrain and Australian Grands Prix.

Perez was victorious in Saudi Arabia, which was round two.