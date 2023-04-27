Bayern Munich stadium to cut 2,500 seats in favour of standing room

Bayern Munich fans can look forward to more standing room in the stadium, with some 2,500 seats set to go during a planned renovation this summer, Germany's Bild tabloid reported on Thursday.



Fans have not yet agreed to the plan, according to information obtained by dpa.



The Allianz Arena in Munich currently holds 75,000 spectators. The stadium that the repeated Bundesliga champions call home was last renovated in 2015, with capacity extended by about 4,000.



Archrival Borussia Dortmund actually has the largest stadium capacity in the Bundesliga, with room for up to 81,365 fans at the Signal Iduna Park in national competitions.



As of Thursday Dortmund held the top position in the league, followed by Bayern, which has won the title for the last 10 years in a row.











