Turkish Airlines receives 2 APEX awards for 'superior service standards'

Turkish Airlines has received two awards from Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), thanks to its "superior service standards" on board, the national flag carrier announced Thursday.

For its entertainment offer on board, the airline won the award of Best Entertainment in Europe at the APEX Passenger Choice Awards, with the consideration of safety, well-being, sustainability, and service-guest experience criteria.

"Our guests can access rich movie and music playlists throughout their journey with our in-flight entertainment platform Planet, making their travels enjoyable," said Ahmet Olmuştur, Turkish Airlines' chief marketing officer (CMO).

"Moreover, with our Fly Good Feel Good category, they can watch meditation content during flights," he added.

Thanks to catering service by Turkish Do&Co, Turkish Airlines also claimed the Best Food and Beverage in Europe award.

APEX is the world's largest non-profit international airline association dedicated to passengers and the official rating agency dedicated to improving the passenger experience.

Turkish Airlines currently has 413 aircraft and flies to 342 destinations-289 international and 53 domestic.