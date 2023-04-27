Türkiye deploys 5 military transport aircraft to evacuate remaining citizens from Sudan

Türkiye deployed five military transport planes, including two A400M aircraft, to evacuate its remaining citizens from conflict-torn Sudan, the country's defense chief said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in central Kayseri province, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said: "We have assigned five of our aircraft for the evacuation of our remaining citizens to Türkiye. Necessary planning and coordination have been done so that these aircraft can carry out their duties safely. We follow the process closely."

Highlighting the risky situation caused by the conflict, Akar said: "Due to these situations, we made a plan with our Foreign Ministry for the evacuation of our citizens living in Sudan and started to implement it. Some of our citizens were evacuated through Ethiopia."

"We continue our efforts to evacuate 210 of our citizens from Wadi Sayyidna, north of Khartoum, by three C-130 aircraft."

Also, he said two A400M aircraft landed in the city of Port Sudan. "We have information that there are 250 citizens. One of these planes will soon take off from Port Sudan to bring our citizens home."

By Friday evening, the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Sudan will be completed, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,500 people, 1,383 of whom are Turkish citizens, have been evacuated from Sudan, according to diplomatic sources.

At least 460 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces since April 15, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

A disagreement has been fomenting in recent months between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) concerning military security reform.

The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military-one of the main issues in negotiations with international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule.