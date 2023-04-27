Train derails in US state of Wisconsin near Mississippi River

A train derailed in the US state of Wisconsin on Thursday, sending cargo cars into the Mississippi River in what marks the latest such rail accident in the US.

Republican Derrick Van Orden said his office is working with local state and federal officials to address the derailment, which took place south of the Lansing Bridge in the village of Ferryville, "to get answers on what occurred."

"My staff is traveling to the site, and @RepTroyNehls, who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team," he said on Twitter, referring to fellow Republican Representative Troy Nehls.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps," added Van Orden, who sits on the House Transportation Committee.

Bystander footage from the scene posted to social media appeared to depict several large cargo containers spread across a wide area, some of which were toppled along a river bank.

The derailment took place near the Iowa-Wisconsin border, and the Lansing Bridge mentioned by Van Orden connects the states across the Mississippi River.

Freight train crashes have been under increased scrutiny in the US this year, in February about 50 train cars-including about 20 with toxic chemicals-crashed in the Midwestern state of Ohio.

On March 30, residents were evacuated from a small US Midwestern city after a 22-car train carrying ethanol derailed and caught fire.





















