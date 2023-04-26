News Sports Football revolution: Fortuna Düsseldorf plan free entry for everyone

German second division club Fortuna Düsseldorf plan a football revolution by allowing all fans in for free at home games in the future, starting with a test phase of at least three matches next season.



The club said on Wednesday that the unique strategy under the name "football for everyone" is to strengthen their status in the city on the banks of the River Rhine, and to highlight that football belongs to the fans.



In order make up for the lost ticket sale income, the former Bundesliga club and 1980 European Cup Winners' Cup finalists said that the have so far landed four sponsors - including football charity Common Goal - in a bid to generate some €45 million ($49.6 million) over the next five years.



"This is something that has never been done before and can really trigger a revolution in professional football," Düsseldorf mayor Stephan Keller said.



Fortuna CEO Alexander Jobst said: "We want everyone to be able to experience football in Düsseldorf and thus anchor Fortuna much more firmly in our city again.



"In order to be able to offer all home matches free of charge in the end, we need more long-term partners on our common path. We are happy about the companies that are already on board and are open to further companions who want to go this extraordinary way with us.



"We are embarking on a journey together in which things can still change. And that is also a good thing. But we have a clear goal, a common idea, strong partners and incredible fans," Jobst said.Up to now Düsseldorf reportedly generated around €7 million per season from ticket sales in the second tier. Fortuna's average attendance this season is 30,000 in a stadium with a capacity of over 54,000.



The club will continue to make money from VIP tickets, while all others are to get entry free of charge.



There will still be season tickets with the number capped, and those holders don't have to apply for tickets like the others, with long-time club members preferred in a ballot. Applications are to start six weeks before each home game and the ballot is to follow two weeks later.



Düsseldorf said the new sponsorship income will benefit the club and the city, with apart from investments into the first team 20% of the income going to the academy and the women's teams, 20% into the digital infrastructure and the arena, and 10% to grassroots sport in the city.



Düsseldorf said that at least three games will be free of charge next season, with more to follow in 2024-25 but the club not giving a figure yet. The ultimate "clear aim" is to have free admission for everyone at all 17 home games.



Former Düsseldorf player Andreas Lambertz spoke of "a sensational idea" while Jost Peter, spokesman of fan grouping Our Curve said that "We think it's good that Fortuna Düsseldorf is setting an example there."



Fortuna's big regional rivals Cologne reacted sceptical.



"For a model to function permanently it is ultimately a question of how the professional football and stadium experience is financed. We can't do that without the ticket revenue from our great fans," Cologne managing director Markus Rejek said.



"We are looking at Düsseldorf with interest and anticipation. We are very positive about innovative ideas that enable even more fans to have an emotional stadium experience. It remains to be seen how the campaign develops and whether it can be financed over a longer period than three home games."



Bundesliga club Hoffenheim said they would also keep a close eye on the Düsseldorf project to see whether it works or not.



"This is without doubt an interesting, creative and, not least, headline-grabbing approach by our colleagues from Düsseldorf," managing director Frank Briel said.



