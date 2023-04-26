Russia, Ukraine confirm prisoner exchange involving 82 servicemen, 2 civilians

Russia and Ukraine confirmed Wednesday that a prisoner exchange took place involving 82 servicemen and two civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 40 servicemen, who were in mortal danger, returned from Ukraine as a result of negotiations.

"The freed personnel will fly to Moscow by Russian transport aircraft to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Russian Defence Ministry," it said.

It also said all released servicemen are being provided "necessary medical and psychological care."

Separately, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, announced that 44 Ukrainians were brought home from Russia.

"Among them - 36 privates and sergeants and 6 officers. These are soldiers, border guards, national guardsmen, sailors," Yermak said on Telegram. "We also freed two civilians."

Yermak said the team at the coordination headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War continued to fulfill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's task of "returning everyone home."

"The strength of a state is measured by how it values its people. Our principle is that Ukrainians are the highest value. Let's bring everyone back," he added.

More than 2,000 prisoners have been exchanged between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022, according to figures compiled by Anadolu.











