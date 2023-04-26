Ukrainians will get arms in time for counter-offensive, US general says

Ukraine's military will get the weaponry it needs in time for an upcoming counter-offensive against invading Russian forces, the top U.S. general in Europe told Congress on Wednesday.

General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, cited as an example that more than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Kyiv had already been delivered.

"I am very confident that we have delivered the materiel that they need and we'll continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well," Cavoli told a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.