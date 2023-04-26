NASA warns of what could be the next threat to Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced in recent days what could be the next threat to planet Earth.

It is a phenomenon known as a supernova, which when it explodes causes a shock wave against the surrounding gas and could cause the emission of a large amount of X-rays and damage planets that are up to 160 light years away.

The study, which was published in the Astrophysical Journal, it was announced that: "If a torrent of X-rays swept across a nearby planet, the radiation would severely alter the planet's atmospheric chemistry."

The text's author, Ian Brunton, further explained: "For an Earth-like planet, this process could deplete a significant portion of the ozone that ultimately protects life from dangerous ultraviolet radiation from its host star."

The researchers, for their part, detailed that it can cause the disappearance of a wide range of organisms, which could lead to extinction.

Furthermore, exposure to these X-rays and the impact of ultraviolet radiation could produce a large amount of nitrogen dioxide, causing "a brown haze in the atmosphere."