Zelenskiy says he discussed 'fair and sustainable peace' with China's Xi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed ways of "possible cooperation to reach a fair and sustainable peace for Ukraine" during a one-hour phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises," Zelenskiy said in a readout of the call on the Telegram messenger.

"The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders."