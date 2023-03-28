De Bruyne leads Belgium to 3-2 victory against Germany

Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal and provided two assists to lead Belgium to a 3-2 win against Germany in a friendly match on Tuesday.



A late goal by Serge Gnabry didn't help as the Germans struggled to close the gaps in their defence in the first half, in which the Belgians found the net twice within three minutes.



Yannick Carrasco broke the deadlock in the sixth minute after a long a pass from De Bruyne, who then in the ninth minute assisted Romelu Lukaku's effort.



Belgium could have gone into the half-time with a larger advantage, but, instead, Germany manage to pull one back shortly before the break with Niclas Füllkrug from the spot after Lukaku touched the ball with his arm inside the box.



Timo Werner seemed to have found the equalizer in the 59th but his goal was ruled out for offside. Instead, De Bruyne crowned his performance in the 78th with a goal and Gnabry's effort in the 87th for Germany's second came too late.



While many European national teams are playing the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Germany has opted to play friendlies during the international break as they're automatically qualified for the tournament as host country.



Belgium, meanwhile, are second in Group F after one win from one game. They continue their campaign on June 17 against group leaders Austria.



