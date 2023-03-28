 Contact Us

Türkish carmaker Togg receives 177,467 pre-orders

The firm will deliver 20,000 T10X within this year, and a draw will be held on Wednesday to determine those who will receive 20,000 T10X electric cars.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 28.03.2023 18:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Türkiye's first indigenous electric vehicle brand Togg has received 177,467 pre-orders for its first model T10X in the past 12 day.
Surface fractures in Türkiye's Hassa reveal impact of earthquakes
Images of Adıyaman before and after quake show extent of destruction
Bayraktar TB-3 counting days for its maiden flight
Bosphorus closed to ship traffic due to fog
Istanbulite Muslims flock to Hagia Sophia Mosque to perform first Friday prayers of Ramadan