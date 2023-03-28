Firearms claims over 10,000 lives in first quarter of 2023 in US

In the US, the loss of life as a result of various attacks using firearms has exceeded 10 thousand before the first quarter of 2023 was completed.

Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which archives the events of armed violence in the country, shared the number of people who lost their lives due to gun violence since the beginning of the year as 10,002.

According to the information on the website of GVA, it was stated that 5,742 people died with firearms used in suicides, 4,260 people died and 7,519 people were injured by firearms used with murder intent and accident.

In the same incidents, it was recorded that 59 children aged 0-11, and 345 12-17 years old children, lost their lives as a result of the use of firearms.

US President Joe Biden has pointed to the US Congress as responsible for the lack of legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons, following the school shooting in Nashville that claimed the lives of 6 people, including 3 children.

On the other hand, following the school attack in Tennessee, at the direction of President Joe Biden, flags were lowered at half-mast in all public buildings and facilities in the country.