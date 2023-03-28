Police, pensions protesters clash in Paris: AFP

Clashes erupted between police and protesters in Paris on Tuesday as tens of thousands protested in the French capital against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, AFP correspondents said.

Police used tear gas and launched a charge after some people at the head of the protest, dressed in black with their faces covered, raided a grocery store and then sparked a fire as the march closed in on Place de la Nation in the east of the city.

At least 22 people were arrested in the capital by the afternoon, Paris police said.