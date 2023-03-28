Türkiye to provide 'all kinds' of support to Palestine: President Erdogan

Türkiye will continue providing "all kinds" of support to Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told his Palestinian counterpart over the phone.

In a phone call with Mahmoud Abbas, Erdogan also thanked him for solidarity the Palestinians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Türkiye supports a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions that would ensure two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders.