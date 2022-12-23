ENGLANDS WORLD CUP WINNING PLAYER GEORGE COHEN DIES AT 83

George Cohen, a member of England's 1966 FIFA World Cup winning squad, died on Friday. He was 83.

"Everyone associated with Fulham Football Club is desperately saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players-and gentlemen-George Cohen MBE," Cohen's former club Fulham said in a statement.

Cohen, an ex-Fulham and England right-back, made 459 appearances for the London club in 1956-1969.

Separately, he had 37 caps for England and won the World Cup in 1966.

Cohen was awarded an MBE, the Member of the Order of the British Empire, in 2000 for his contributions to the game.