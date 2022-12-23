Anadolu Efes beat Panathinaikos 88-69 to receive 8th EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes defeated Panathinaikos Athens 88-69 for their eighth win Friday in Round 15 of the EuroLeague.

The first half ended 42-26 in favor of the Turkish team. Efes outscored the team from Greece 25-22 in the third period at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Will Clyburn posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Efes. Vasilije Micic scored 19 points to go along with eight assists and Bryant Dunston added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Dwayne Bacon was the high scorer for Panathinaikos with 20 points. Derrick Williams added 13.

Anadolu Efes are currently in seventh place at 8 - 7 seven losses. Panathinaikos are in the 13th spot at 6 - 9.