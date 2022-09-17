Galatasaray to move to top of TSL standings after 2-1 win over Konyaspor

Galatasaray defeated Arabam.com Konyaspor 2-1 to move to the top of the Turkish Super Lig standings Friday after seven matches.

Sergio Oliveira scored an early opening goal for Galatasaray in minute 1. Endri Cekici leveled in the 15th minute at Nef Stadium.

But Konyaspor defender Francisco Calvo's own goal in minute 81 gave the victory to the Istanbul football club.

Konyaspor finished with 10 men after goalie Ibrahim Sehic was shown a red card in the 89th minute.

First place Galatasaray boosted their points to 16 as Konyaspor dropped to the second spot with 14 points.

Yukatel Kayserispor toppled Atakaş Hatayspor 4-0 at Yeni Hatay Stadium in another Super Lig match.







