Shooting incident reported during Ukraine visit of papal envoy

Papal envoy Cardinal Konrad Krajewski was reportedly shot at on Saturday as he delivered humanitarian aid in the name of Pope Francis name near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, Vatican News reported.



As they finished unloading supplies for local people, Cardinal Krajewski and his entourage came under light arms fire.



Krajewski emerged from the incident unscathed and continued his mission, according to the report.



The Cardinal is currently in Ukraine for the fourth time since Russia's invasion on February 24.



He is there to deliver humanitarian aid, rosaries, and spiritual closeness in the name of Pope Francis, who sent the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.



The Polish-born Cardinal travelled first to Odessa, then to Zaporizhzhya. His mission should take him to Kharkiv next.