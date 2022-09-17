Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan will meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office said on Saturday.

The planned meeting between the leaders is further evidence of the countries' warming ties after years of animosity, primarily over Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and Ankara's support for the militant Islamist group Hamas governing Gaza.

Last month Turkey and Israel announced they would re-appoint respective ambassadors.

In March Israel's president, whose post is largely ceremonial, travelled to Türkiye at Erdoğan's invitation, the most senior Israeli visit since 2008. Two months later Türkiye's foreign minister visited Israel and the regional powers said they hoped to expand economic ties.

Lapid's office said that while in New York he would also meet the prime minister of Greece.