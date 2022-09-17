Son ends drought with hat-trick as Tottenham rout Leicester 6-2

Son Heung-min ended his Premier League goal drought with a sensational second-half hat-trick on Saturday as Tottenham routed Leicester City in a 6-2 rampage.



The South Korea forward paid the price pre-match for his underwhelming form this season as he was benched by Antonio Conte for his side's final game before the international break.



But last term's Golden Boot winner came off the bench after the break to steal the show in a remarkable performance that saw him net three goals inside a quarter-hour of play.



All three goals came with a degree of class, to ensure Spurs head into the international window on a winning note and leave Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers under increasing pressure.



Son's late heroics somewhat overshadowed an already lively spectacle that served up eight goals in all, with Youri Tielemans opening the scoring from the penalty spot just six minutes in.



The Belgian retook his penalty after Hugo Lloris encroached on an initial save, but the visitors' lead was cancelled out swiftly by Harry Kane's close-range header.



Eric Dier put the hosts on top for the first time less than a quarter-hour later with another header, before James Maddison restored parity ahead of the interval with a fine volley.



Rodrigo Bentancur swiftly restored Spurs' lead after the break, before Son entered the fray for Richarlison.



The forward ended his drought with two stunning long-range strikes and then rounded off a rapid break to put a rough few weeks firmly behind him.



Both teams take a breather for the international break and return at the start of next month. Tottenham face Arsenal on October 1 in the north London derby, and Leicester tussle with Nottingham Forest two days later.