Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games ends with closing ceremony

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, which started on March 4, ended on Sunday with a closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons said participants of the 10-day event are the champions for peace and their actions spoke way louder than words.

"After three successive Games in Asia, the Paralympic Movement is bigger and stronger," Parsons said.

"Our vision for inclusion through Para sport is more meaningful and more needed than ever before."

China triumphed in the Paralympics with an all-time best record of 61 medals, 18 of which are gold.

Ukraine, which is fighting a war against invading Russian forces, became the second-most medal-winning nation in the games with 29 medals-including 11 golds-while Canada placed third with 25 medals, eight of which are gold.

In the closing ceremony, the Paralympic flag was handed over to officials of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the host cities of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.