UN chief thanks Turkish president over efforts for peace

In a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed regional and global developments, particularly the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Turkey is making great efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war and to re-establish peace. It is also working hard on the issues of humanitarian aid and evacuations," Erdoğan told Guterres, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

The UN chief thanked Erdoğan for his initiation to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, his efforts to contribute to peace, and his diplomatic push.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

While the EU, US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.