News World Thousands protest in occupied Ukraine, as well as Russia and Germany

Thousands protest in occupied Ukraine, as well as Russia and Germany

DPA WORLD Published March 13,2022 Subscribe

Thousands of people turned out to protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in parts of the country occupied by Moscow's forces, as well as throughout Russia and Germany.



In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, thousands of people headed to the city centre in a show of anger at Russia's occupation, according to local media.



Crowds could be seen waving Ukrainian flags in photos and videos published by the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper. They demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops, chanting "Home!" and "Kherson is Ukrainian."



Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a pseudo-referendum in order to establish a pro-Moscow People's Republic.



Russian forces have now banned demonstrations in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol after repeated protests by locals, and a curfew has been imposed.



In Russia, where coverage of the war is highly restricted, more than 130 people were arrested for demonstrating against the conflict, according to civil rights activists.



Pictures and videos on social media showed people being dragged away by police officers in riot gear.



Protests were held in 21 cities, from Vladivostok in the east to Irkutsk on Lake Baikal and the Siberian city of Tomsk. The number of arrests was expected to increase during the course of the day, civil rights organization OVD-info said.



In the capital Moscow, a popular tourist square right next to the Kremlin was widely cordoned off with metal grids, a dpa correspondent reported. Hundreds of offices of the OMON special police unit were on standby, some wearing bulletproof vests and helmets, in case new protests broke out. Armed men could also be seen in front of the State Duma, while many prisoner transport vehicles stood ready.



There has long been a ban on demonstrations in Moscow due to the pandemic.



More than 14,100 people have been arrested since Russia began its war on Ukraine on February 24, OVD-info said.



Protests were also held around the world. In Berlin, thousands of people gathered at Alexanderplatz at midday then walked towards Brandenburg Gate.



Attendees ranged from young to old and included families with young children. Some carried blue and yellow balloons while others held banners saying "Stop War," "Peace," and "Where's the vaccine against war?" Others could be seen with insults directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Some 550 police officers were on duty at the rally, which was peaceful, with the vast majority of attendees wearing face masks as required under Covid rules.



Some 35,000 people also gathered in Stuttgart. They gathered at the Palace Garden in front of the Opera House, with many carrying Ukraine flags and banners with peace doves or the peace sign.



"Many more people came than expected," an organizer spokesperson said. The event was organized by environmental, peace and humanitarian organizations and trade unions.



Protests against the war were also planned in the German cities of Hamburg, Frankfurt and Leipzig.



