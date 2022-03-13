Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at age 71-Deadline

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Broadcast News," died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," the actor's son, Will, posted in a statement obtained by Deadline.

In 2018, the actor disclosed that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer which had spread to the bone.