Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland

The US Department of Defence responded to Russian missile fire near the Polish border by reiterating that Washington and its allies would defend NATO territory in the event of an attack.



"An armed attack against one is considered an armed attack against all," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told US broadster ABC on Sunday, referring to NATO agreements for mutual military support.



This is also why US and other NATO forces are increasing their presence on the eastern border of the alliance area, he said.



Hours earlier, Russia struck a military training area in a missile attack not far from the Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least 35 people and injuring dozens. The site of the attack is not far from the border of NATO member Poland.



"We have made it very clear to Russia that NATO territory will be defended, not just by the United States, but also by our allies," Kirby said. He pointed out that there was an existing communication line to the Russian Defence Ministry to avoid direct conflict.



US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking to NBC on Sunday, also stressed that the US will defend "every inch" of NATO territory. However, the US military will not intervene directly in Ukraine in order to avoid a confrontation with Russia, he said.

