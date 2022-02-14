Bundesliga clubs set to be allowed 25,000 fans from March

Bundesliga clubs look set to be allowed to increase their attendences to 25,000 fans from March as the coronavirus pandemic plateaus.



A draft agreement between the German chancellor's office and the state governments has been seen by dpa, with a limit of 25,000 or 60 per cent of stadium capacity cited. New rules will be rubber-stamped at a meeting on Wednesday.



A limit of 10,000 fans currently applies in the Bundesliga, with some regional exceptions.



In Bavaria, for example, clubs such as Bayern Munich can have 15,000 spectators.

