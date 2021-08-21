Dzeko on target as champions Inter impress in opening day win over Genoa

Debutant striker Edin Dzeko was on target as Inter Milan got their Serie A title defence off to a flying start, thrashing Genoa 4-0 in their opening match of the season in front of fans in the San Siro on Saturday.

Hakan Calhanoglu , who crossed the divide to sign for Inter from city rivals AC Milan in the summer, took centre stage from the off, setting up Milan Skriniar for his side's sixth-minute opener, before drilling home a second eight minutes later.

The visitors had a great chance to get back in the contest just before the interval, but Yayah Kallon dragged his effort wide from a good position.

That miss proved costly as Inter, who had two strikes ruled out for offside, the second of which was another fine finish from Calhanoglu, added a third in the 74th minute through substitute Arturo Vidal to make sure of the three points.

To complete the perfect afternoon for Inter, on his 200th Serie A appearance, veteran forward Dzeko, who joined from AS Roma this summer, headed home a late fourth.









