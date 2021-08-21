Russia pledges retaliatory measures after new U.S. sanctions

Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia 's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The $11 billion project, which will double the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe , has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.







Washington imposed the sanctions on Friday on a ship, its owner and a construction company, but opponents of the project said the measures were insufficient to stop it.