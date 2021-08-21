Thousands pour into French streets to protest strict COVID-19 measures

Tens of thousands of people in France
protested on Saturday against tightened coronavirus rules
, the sixth consecutive weekend they have come out to demonstrate.
Around 200 demonstrations
were called across the country. Most of them were peaceful, but in Montpellier, in the south of France
, there were scuffles between left and right-wing participants, as TV footage showed.
In addition to compulsory vaccination
for health workers, the protests were against the so-called health passport as proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.
People must present a health passport
when going to restaurants or cinemas, travelling by long-distance train and, in some places, when entering shopping centres.
The easing of restrictions in France
in recent months has not been linked to a mandatory test. So far, the use of the health passport
has gone largely smoothly.
Some demonstrations
included expressions of solidarity with Didier Raoult
, a biologist and doctor who is popular among conspiracy theorists, but also widely respected.
A few days ago, it had become known that Raoult was set to lose all his functions at the Marseille University Medical School
as he has now reached the retirement age of 69.
Sceptics of the French coronavirus policy
suspect that this is intended to silence a critical voice. "Hands off Raoult
" was written on posters at a demonstration in Paris.
Among other things, Raoult had campaigned in favour of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine
in the fight against Covid-19, although there is little proof of its effectiveness.