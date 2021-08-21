Thousands pour into French streets to protest strict COVID-19 measures

France

Tens of thousands of people inprotested on Saturday against tightened, the sixth consecutive weekend they have come out to demonstrate.Around 200were called across the country. Most of them were peaceful, but in Montpellier, in the south of, there were scuffles between left and right-wing participants, as TV footage showed.In addition tofor health workers, the protests were against the so-called health passport as proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.People must present awhen going to restaurants or cinemas, travelling by long-distance train and, in some places, when entering shopping centres.The easing of restrictions inin recent months has not been linked to a mandatory test. So far, the use of thehas gone largely smoothly.Someincluded expressions of solidarity with, a biologist and doctor who is popular among conspiracy theorists, but also widely respected.A few days ago, it had become known that Raoult was set to lose all his functions at theas he has now reached the retirement age of 69.Sceptics of the Frenchsuspect that this is intended to silence a critical voice. "" was written on posters at a demonstration in Paris.Among other things, Raoult had campaigned in favour of thein the fight against Covid-19, although there is little proof of its effectiveness.