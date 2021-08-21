Erdoğan, Merkel discuss ways in phone call to avoid 'humanitarian tragedy' in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to exchange views over the latest situation in war-torn Afghanistan , according to the information released by the official sources.

Erdoğan and Merkel agreed that the highest priority was the evacuation of those in need from Afghanistan , the Berlin side said in a brief statement.







Afghanistan and its neighbours need "urgent" support or a new refugee wave from the region is "inevitable," Erdoğan told Merkel, according to Beştepe sources.



Merkel and Erdoğan have also agreed to work closely to support the work of international organizations in Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the German side added.





