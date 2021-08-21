Erdoğan speaks over phone with Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi , according to Turkey's Communications Directorate on Saturday.

Erdoğan and al-Kadhimi discussed the two countries' relations and regional issues.

During the meeting, Turkey is content with the positive course of bilateral relations in the commercial, military, and intelligence fields, Erdoğan said, adding that the cooperation in fighting terrorism should be strengthened.

Erdoğan also stressed that the PKK terror group continues its existence in Qandil, northern Iraq , as well as in the Mahmur and Sinjar regions, which are directly under the control of the central government.

In a recent operation held in these regions used by the terrorist PKK and its affiliates, Turkey targeted only the members of the terror group, as it has always done before, he said.

The target was not a hospital or health center as claimed by the terrorist organization, but one of the organization's shelters, Erdoğan noted.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.