Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi arrived in Tehran on Saturday as an envoy of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi for talks with Iranian officials.

The National Security Advisory's media office confirmed the visit in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA). It did not identify the officials al-Aboudi would meet or specify the agenda or duration of the visit.

His arrival came a day after Iraqi border forces conducted a large-scale reconnaissance and inspection operation along the Iranian border in eastern Diyala province.

INA said the operation covered the Naft Khana area and was part of efforts to strengthen security and protect Iraq's international borders.

An Iraqi government intelligence report said Tuesday that it had identified routes used to smuggle oil from Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah provinces to Afghanistan via Iran. Tehran did not comment on the report.

The visit comes amid renewed fighting between Washington and Tehran since July. The fighting has spilled into several Arab countries, while diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have continued.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but its implementation stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





