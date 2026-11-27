Türkiye suffer first defeat in 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, losing 86-72 to Italy

Türkiye's men's national basketball team suffered an 86-72 away defeat to Italy on Thursday in their third Group J game of the second round of the European qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The defeat marked Türkiye's first loss in the qualifiers, while Italy secured its sixth overall victory and its first win in the second round.

The game began evenly, with Italy finding success inside through Momo Diouf, while Türkiye scored through Malachi Flynn and Furkan Korkmaz.

Türkiye took control midway through the first quarter, opening a seven-point lead in the ninth minute when Onuralp Bitim knocked down a three-pointer to make it 20-13.

Italy, however, responded with a 9-0 run, including consecutive three-pointers in the closing minutes, to finish the opening quarter ahead 22-20.

Türkiye made a strong start to the second quarter, scoring five points in the opening minute, with Dogus Ozdemiroglu playing a key role in taking the visitors to a 25-22 lead.

Italy, however, capitalized on Türkiye's mistakes to regain control, extending its lead to seven points at 38-31 in the 16th minute through baskets by Nico Mannion.

Türkiye recovered and restricted Italy to free throws during a stretch of the quarter, taking the lead in the 19th minute with a basket by Yigit Onan to make it 41-40.

Italy finished the half stronger, however, heading into the break with a 44-41 advantage.

Italy dominated much of the third quarter, outscoring Türkiye 19-11 to extend its advantage to double digits and take a 63-52 lead into the final period.

Türkiye mounted a late challenge in the final quarter, with Metecan Birsen and Furkan Korkmaz helping cut the deficit to four points.

Italy responded with four crucial three-pointers to hold off Türkiye's comeback attempt and secure an 86-72 victory.



