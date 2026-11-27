Germany's largest trade union IG Metall said it reached a collective bargaining agreement with employers in the metal and electrical industries after marathon negotiations, securing pay increases in two steps and a new tool to support investments and jobs.

The IG Metall regional chapters in Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia secured the deal on Thursday in a fourth round of talks. The IG Metall Executive Board said it recommends that the union's regional bargaining committees adopt the agreement nationwide.

Employees will receive permanent pay increases of 2.0% effective May 1, 2027, and 2.3% effective April 1, 2028, the union said. They will also receive a one-time payment in March 2027 of between €150 ($164) and €450 ($493), based on the company's net return on sales. Apprentices and dual-track students receive a corresponding payment.

IG Metall Chair Christiane Benner defended the deal in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF on Friday, and thanked the workers who took part in warning strikes.

"They were out there and put pressure so that we could get this result at the negotiating table," she said. "This is a difficult agreement, reached during truly, truly turbulent times—yet it holds a great deal of opportunity," Benner added.

"What matters is that we now have opportunities for future investment, and people have greater financial security. We have prospects for investment, and the 35-hour workweek remains in place."