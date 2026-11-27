UK Department for Work and Pensions services taken offline after cyber incident

A cyber incident forced the UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to take some services offline as a precaution, the government said on Friday.

"We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident affecting our systems," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that regular benefit and pension payments were not affected and will be paid as normal.

"We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption," read the statement.





