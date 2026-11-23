Yemen's Houthi group said on Sunday they had carried out an operation targeting Saudi Arabia's Rabigh ⁠oil refinery on ⁠the kingdom's western Red Sea coast, as they continued to claim attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.

The Houthis said ⁠they had achieved a direct hit, but there was no indication of what damage had been inflicted, and the Saudi authorities did not immediately comment.

Rabigh is home to Petro Rabigh, a major integrated oil refining and petrochemical complex developed by Saudi Aramco and Japan's Sumitomo ⁠Chemical. ⁠It is located about 165 km north of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast and has access to deep-water export facilities.

The Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure in recent months, including the East-West oil pipeline and ⁠refineries in Jazan in the south and Ras Tanura in Eastern Province. Saudi authorities have not confirmed any attacks on refineries.

The renewed fighting, which began in July amid the wider US-Israeli war with Iran, ⁠has ‌seen the ‌Houthis seize territory from Yemen's ⁠internationally recognized government and ‌step up missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.

Saudi ⁠Arabia has also intensified ⁠airstrikes against Houthi positions in support of ⁠its Yemeni allies.

























