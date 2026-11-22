The Saudi-led coalition said early Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward western Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Civil Defense also issued an alert warning of danger in the Mecca region.

The interception followed attacks Saturday, when the coalition said air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles headed toward the capital Riyadh and two drones-one bound for the Riyadh region and the other for southern Saudi Arabia.

Civil Defense issued five alerts covering Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil and Jazan, before announcing that the danger had passed in several areas.