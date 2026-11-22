Iraqi police take control of 3 checkpoints in Jurf al-Sakhar after oil-smuggling probe

Iraq's Federal Police took control of three key checkpoints in Jurf al-Sakhar, a town south of Baghdad, on Saturday during a security redeployment ordered after an oil-smuggling investigation, according to an official.

Saad Maan, the head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, said a battalion from the Popular Mobilization Forces' (PMF) 45th Brigade was the first unit to withdraw and had been replaced.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted him as saying the handover could be completed within weeks, "possibly less than a month."

Energy Police secured a 5.2-kilometer (3.2-mile) stretch of oil pipeline with 12 security posts, said Maan.

Displaced residents could return once the handover is complete, unexploded ordnance is cleared, and infrastructure and services are restored, he said. The 2027 budget would include funding to rebuild the area.

The redeployment began Friday under a joint command overseeing army, Federal Police, and PMF units. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has linked the operation to efforts to bring weapons under state control.

The government ordered Kataib Hezbollah to leave after investigators reported pipeline tampering and found two refineries, a tanker, and storage tanks. It did not disclose when the withdrawal deadline is.