Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council issued a law Wednesday classifying the Houthi group as a "terrorist organization," criminalizing its activities and financing, and imposing penalties of up to death for related offenses, according to the official Saba news agency.



It said Law No. 1 of 2026 classifies the Houthi group, along with all its political, military, security and civilian formations and ideological references, as a "terrorist organization."



The law aims to combat the financing of the group's activities, cut off sources of support, protect state institutions, society and international shipping from its activities, and strengthen regional and international cooperation to pursue those responsible for its crimes, said Saba.



It sets penalties ranging from the death sentence to 20 to 30 years in prison for "those who commit terrorist acts on behalf of the group, including undermining state institutions, besieging cities and starving residents, targeting facilities and civilians, or attacking international shipping and communications networks."



The law also stipulates the death penalty for "anyone who supplies or smuggles weapons and military equipment to the group, or takes part in recruiting and training individuals."



It provides for the death penalty as a discretionary punishment in cases involving the exploitation or recruitment of children under 18 through schools and summer centers.



Since Oct. 5, Yemeni government forces have been conducting an operation dubbed "Dawn of Yemen," aimed at regaining control of state institutions and retaking the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.



Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports.



The renewed clashes ended a period of relative calm that had prevailed since April 2022, further worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis.



Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.